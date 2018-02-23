If you’re the type of person who likes both analog writing and digitizing your notes or sketches, Moleskine’s smart writing system is the perfect combination for you. You get the best of both worlds although you will have to spend a little more of course. Their newest product though is a standalone smart pen that will help simplify things and won’t cost an arm and a leg. The Pen + Ellipse smart pen can detect, convert, and then send your analog notes to your connected smartphone or tablet where you can use it digitally.

The Pen + Ellipse looks like an ordinary pen actually but it has a glowing light at the tip to indicate that it is actually a smart pen. You can even refill the ink and also clip it to the notebook cover that you’re using. It has a USB port so you will be able to charge the internal battery. You can use it to write in an actual notebook or paper, but if you want the digitizing power, then you will have to use it with the Moleskine Smart Planners and Paper Tablets.

You will need to install the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet from the Google Play Store and then connect it to the aforementioned smart stuff from Moleskine. It will be able to recognize pages, dates, and times for your planner so you don’t need to manually digit everything. Using your connected mobile device, you can also pick up where you left off.

The Pen + Ellipse smart pen costs $179 and comes with an ink refill, the Volant XS Starter Journal, and a USB charging cable. It’s now available on the Moleskine online store.

VIA: SlashGear