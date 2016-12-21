Real fans of Minecraft will never lose interest as this sandbox video game has already captured their heart and soul. We’ve only been waiting for this Ender Update as we reported earlier. Minecraft is turning five years old and to celebrate this special milestone, Mojang is offering this particular update. The Ender Update is finally available to download from the Google Play Store.

You will see a lot of dragons and igloos as the end quickly approaches. No, it’s not really going to be the end of Minecraft Pocket Edition. More free updates will still be delivered in the coming year.

Ender Update is exclusive for Pocket and Windows 10 Edition players. Version now is 1.0 and it includes a number of new features and enhancements including the Ender Dragon, End the Dragon’s Breath potion plus Festive Mash-Up Pack should you want to change the theme.

The developers listed some of the changes you will soon notice. Expect to see End cities, End ships, Ender Pearls, Eye of Ender, Ender Chest, Dragon head, Shulkers & shulker shells, Chorus fruit and popped chorus fruit, Ender charge, End stone & End stone brick, End poem, Ender crystals, ΩEnd Rod, and the Dragon Egg. There’s also the Purpur block, purpur pillar, purpur slab, and purpur stairs, Exit Portal & End Gateway.

With the update, the player now receives new abilities like being able to craft lingering potions in survival, craft tipped arrows in survival, and respawn Jean the Ender Dragon. You will encounter a lot of polar bears and igloos as you explore the world seed library. Just slay the beast and you will survive this Minecraft game.

SOURCE: Minecraft