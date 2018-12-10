If you want most of the features that premium smartwatch brands like Samsung or Apple offer but at a much affordable price, there are brands out there that can give you that. One of those is China-based and Google-backed brand Mobvoi. Last October, they announced their TicWatch C2 and now finally, it is available for purchase globally and will ship in the US in a couple of weeks. Let’s take a look once again at what makes this smartwatch, well, tick.

The Ticwatch C2 has a classical look, meaning it sports a circular design with its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 resolution. It has Onyx and Platinum models with interchangeable 20mm genuine leather bands and a rose gold version with a thinner case and an 18mm strap. While it is powered by Wear OS, it still runs on the older Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor instead of the newer Wear 3100 platform.

You will have full access to the Google Play Store specifically built for your wrist and of course, access to the Google Assistant and all its features. And if you’re into fitness tracking, this one has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, as well as the usual sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, etc. It also has NFC support so you can use Google Pay to make payments in physical stores that support the mobile payment platform.

You’ll get 1-2 hours of battery life with this one, although it of course depends on how often you use it during the entire day. It is IP68 dust and waterproof so you can use it without much worry even as “life happens”. It supports both Android and iOS but does not support making and receiving calls, unfortunately.

The TicWatch C2 is now available for purchase and it costs only $199.99. If you’re in the US, you will have to wait a couple more weeks before it ships, hopefully before Christmas.

SOURCE: Mobvoi