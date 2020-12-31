It looks like wearables manufacturer Mobvoi is expanding its product line that already includes smartwatches and truly wireless earbuds. They seem to be working on a smart audio recorder based on an FCC filing that was spotted. Details about the device were scarce in the filing but of course, there are smart people out there who were able to extract more information from the teardown of the Mobvoi app on Google Play. A website for an upcoming AI transcription service was also spotted.

According to the FCC filing by Shenzhen Tinnotech Technology Limited (probably the ODM for the device), the Mobvoi AI Recorder is a tall, rectangular device with round edges and two buttons on the left edge. It also has a belt clip on the back and its measurements are 11mm thick, 60mm tall, and 19mm wide. But aside from those details, we don’t get much out of the filing. Fortunately, the folks over at XDA Developers were able to get more from an APK teardown of the latest version of the Mobvoi app.

Based on the details from the tutorial page they were able to extract, the Mobvoi AI Recorder will have two microphones at the front and the two buttons on the left are actually the record button and the power switch / WiFi fast transfer key. There is also a USB-C port at the bottom edge which is probably for charging or for connecting, although you don’t need to do wired connectivity since you have a WiFi transfer button.

This is because you can pair your AI Recorder with your smartphone so that it will connect to it every time your recorder is on. To start recording, just press the record button and it will vibrate to say that it has started. There’s a red LED indicator when you’re in the recording process and after you finish, you just press the fast transfer button and it will turn blue to say that it’s transferring. The root folder in your smartphone will open for data synchronization.

While there’s no official word yet from Mobvoi, there’s a new website for an AI transcription service which will easily convert voice recordings to text. This will come in handy with an AI Recorder so we’ll most likely get an announcement soon.