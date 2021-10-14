The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is here. It’s officially official as promised last week. Mobvoi said its upcoming watches will get Wear OS and true enough, the new model runs on Google’s own wearable platform. We’re not sure though if it’s Wear OS 3 already. The new TicWatch smartwatch runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and the Mobvoi dual processor system so you know it is powerful despite the small form factor. Its display measures 1.4-inches and offers 454 x 454 pixel resolution, 326ppi, and Full Color Always On Display AMOLED + FSTN.

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS allows NFC Payments and Google Pay. It has the standard features like a speaker, vibrator, mic, PPG, barometers, and compass. Other important features include a Gyro Sensor, accelerometer, SpO2 Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, and a Low Latency Off-Body Sensor.

The smartwatch runs on a 577mAh battery. It’s durable and can last being underwater or get splashed on with the IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification.

This one is ideal for outdoors. It can support five GNSS location services so you can be located anytime. There is a dual screen with customized colorful backlight so you can still see well in the dark. Battery life can last up to 45 days in Essential mode. In Smart Mode, the watch can last up to 72 hours on a single charge.

If you have to track your health and fitness dat, there is the 24-hour heart rhythm monitoring and on-demand fatigue and energy levels. The 1.4-inch screen is protected by damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartwatch looks very durable, robust, and strong but its straps are made of premium fluoro rubber. This means it can still be soft on the skin. Don’t worry about the elements as the material is resistant to oil, heat, oxidation, and other chemicals.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is priced at $299.99. Only the Shadow Black color is available.