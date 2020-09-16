Apple Watch Series 6 has finally launched and so has the cost-effective Apple Watch SE, but when it comes to a smartwatch for the masses you need to turn your head from Apple and move on with the hunt. The quest for an inexpensive smartwatch could finally come to a halt at the TicWatch GTX by Chinese company Mobvoi. This is a watch with fitness tracker, almost 10 days of power back up (in power saving mode), and an inexpensive $59.99 price tag.

Targeted primarily at users who don’t want to shell upwards of $100 for a fitness tracker, the TicWatch GTX is available for purchase in the US, UK, Australia, and Europe for £54.99 AUD $89.99 and €59.99 respectively. As previously reported, Mobvoi dropped Google’s WearOS for its own operating system. The new TicWatch GTX runs custom Realtime OS which the company says is optimized to offer up to eight days of battery life on a single charge.

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch TFT display with 240 x 240 resolution. It is powered by a 200mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The TicWatch GTX has an accelerometer and in addition to sleep and fitness tracking, it also boasts a 27/7 heart rate tracking feature.

In addition to 14 workout modes, the watch is accompanied by a range of faces though users can also use photos on the connected phone’s gallery as a watch face. Mobvoi’s smartwatch comes with IP68 water-resistance rating making it ideal for a swim in the pool or a high-sweating session in the gym. It comes paired with a durable 22mm TPU band and like any other smartwatch, you can get call and message notification or control music from the wearable.