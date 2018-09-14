The Mobile Authentication Taskforce was created last year in an effort to ensure consumers’ information and data are kept safe and secure. The major mobile carriers and networks in the US have worked together to come up with a solution. The effort aims to develop ways to improve and make apps, services, and information safe from hacks and other vulnerabilities. Now a year later, the group is ready to reveal more details by launching an official website with the aim of connecting developers to different resources and information.

In case you didn’t know, this week is the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018. The Mobile Authentication Taskforce showed off their solution. It still is a prototype by multi-factor authentication that will soon be required. This brings together the mobile carriers’ proprietary authentication and capabilities with other services that verify and identify a user.

The idea is that should a user sign-up, he must give consent before a device-based ID is generated. This then serves as the user profile for the authentication process. The solution is being demoed at the tech event this week. Hopefully, the tests will be finished so a standardized authentication and identity services will be ready for everybody, at least, in the US first.

The solution is called Project Verify. It aims to deliver “greater security, higher confidence” in a world of increasing online fraud and data breaches.

The Mobile Authentication Taskforce is trying to complete the Project Verify solution. It may replace passwords with something that is device-based.

A multi-factor authentication sounds more secure. It should be because of the different levels of authentication. The main goal of Project Verify is to avoid fraudulent schemes like social engineering and phising. By safeguarding the consumers mobile phone numbers and login credentials, the solution can make a device or account not prone to data theft, fraudulent purchases, identity theft, and bank fraud.

Check out the Mobile Authentication Taskforce Official Website

SOURCE: Verizon, AT&T