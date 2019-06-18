This may be the first time you’re learning about MIUI-ify but it’s already available on the Google Play Store. This new app is said to deliver notification panel and quick settings in the style of MIUI 10. MIUI-ify isn’t just for Huawei phones. It can also be used on Android, LG UX, One UI, Oxygen OS, and the HTC Sense. It is more of a Notification Shade that shows up when you pull the notification panel from the bottom of the display.

Not many people will like the notification shade but it is more convenient for phones that have screens bigger than 6 inches where you would normally have to use both hands.

XDA Dev Senior Member Tom Bayley has put up MUIU-fy on the Google Play Store You can download directly from there.

If you already love the MIUI 10, then you will love this. You don’t even have to be a Xiaomi phone owner. Just check out the images below.

With the notification shade, feel free to control all notifications, do full color customization, and set dynamic colors. Feel free to also open, reply, dismiss, manage, or interact with the notifications and alerts.

You can set the app to toggle settlings such as Flash, WiFi, and Bluetooth among others. Do customization for frequently used apps, websites, or events.

Here are some quick settings you can control: WiFi, Mobile data, Bluetooth, Location, Rotate mode, Do not disturb, Night mode, Airplane mode, Sync, Torch / Flashlight, NFC, Music Controls, WiFi hotspot, Screen timeout, Immersive mode, Caffeine (keep screen awake), Invert colors, and Battery Saver

The Bottom Status Bar also allows full-color personalization and full support for notifications/system setting icons. You can also hide the status bar in specific apps–in other words, blacklist.

Other customizations include blur the background, select an app icon pack, add background image to the panel, dark mode, Tasker integration, and change colors of the panel background and the quick setting icons.