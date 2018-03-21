Xiaomi has announced that it will now be rolling out its latest MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM. This will be available initially for several of its smartphones in the Redmi, Mi MIX, and Mi Max series, but users of other Xiaomi phones need not worry. We’re pretty sure you will be getting the update if you are part of the Chinese manufacturer’s added list of phones that will be getting MIUI 9.5 in the coming weeks. This update will be rolled out via over-the-air (OTA) method, so watch out for that notification.

MIUI 9.5 is an improvement over the recent MIUI 9.0, and it is still based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Xiaomi announced that the global rollout of MIUI 9.5 stable ROM will start with the Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm SoC), Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm SoC)/ Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max, and Mi Max Prime. Also included in the “late March” schedule are the Redmi 3S, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 Prime, and Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek SoC).

Owners of phones like the Redmi Note 5A/ Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Mi 6, Redmi 4X, and Mi MIX 2 should expect the OTA update by early April. Finally, handsets such as the Mi 5s, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi MIX, and Mi 5s Plus will get it by late April.

Notably, the forum post says that, “The above release dates are only estimated time and might be changed due to various reasons.” We don’t think that there will be problems with the rollout, so just wait for the OTA update to get to you. The source link also has flashable OTAs for a few phones, so you might want to check that out.

SOURCE: Xiaomi