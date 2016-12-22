The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone initially came out with MIUI 8 software based on Android Lollipop in February of 2016. After a long wait, the Chinese company is finally rolling Android Marshmallow to this smartphone when people are already thinking of Nougat. But all’s well that ends well – at least Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon variant) users now get a well-deserved bump up the Android ladder.

The update to the Redmi Note 3 brings Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and bumps up MIUI 8 to version Global 8.1.1.0 (MH0MIDI) Stable version. The update includes with it the Android security patches for the month of November. Take note that this update is for the Snapdragon variant of the Redmi Note 3 only – there are MediaTek variants out there, and this update is not for them, unfortunately.

The highlight of this update is the new feature for doing screenshots with a three-finger swipe, and the apps in quick sharing are now sorted based on usage frequency. Other new features include a privacy protection password and other new things in the Gallery, Clock, Calculator, and Quick Ball apps. Plus, you have a bunch of new fixes and optimizations all around.

The OTA (over-the-air) update can be installed by navigating to Settings > About Phones> System Updates. Or you can also download the update and flash it either via stock recovery or via the Mi Flasher tool. The surce link below gives you two download links because the files for flashing are different per the process you want to use.

SOURCE: Xiaomi

VIDEO: Tech Tube