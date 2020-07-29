The MIUI 12 was first mentioned to be under development back in April. Some changes were leaked and then it was officially announced together with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. It was made for Mi and Redmi smartphones and the MIUI 12 global beta version soon followed. It was already released in India and is said to be ready for global release. We can expect the latest Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will receive this update. We have an idea about the new features and enhancements but here’s another detail MIUI users will appreciate.

The MIUI 12 is receiving Back Tap gestures. It’s similar to the double-tap gesture on the Pixel phone and Apple’s iOS 14. The double-tap gesture on the rear of a device is possible. It could then launch a number of phone features like the Google Assistant, Camera, and music playback on Android 11.

There is no official announcement yet. A code was just sighted to include such gesture. It can actually be expanded to come up with more actions like launch recent apps or capture a screenshot.

Apple has something similar on iOS 14. It showed off this feature first. Google has developed something similar and now Xiaomi wants to follow. A code within MIUI 12 shows this possibility as per XDA dev kacskrz.

The code is part of the MIUI 12 beta build. It shows a feature that allows taps on the back of a phone. Taps could be double or triple. They can also be assigned to different actions or functions. At the moment, it seems to be limited to a few like launching the notification shade, opening the camera, turning on torch, taking a screenshot, or launching the control center.

Xiaomi may just be experimenting with this feature. We won’t be surprised if it comes to MIUI 12 but we also won’t be surprised if it doesn’t. Let’s wait and see.