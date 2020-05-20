It has been almost a decade since the MIUI entered the mobile market. Xiaomi’s very own user interface can be found on all Xiaomi smartphones. It is now version MIUI 12 that was first announced for Mi and Redmi phones. The Xiaomi team has published valuable details about the new build. Fans have something better to look forward to as MIUI 12 is described as a “lifelike operating system that is yours alone“. This version mainly brings improved privacy features and other enhancements.

For the rest of 2020, we can expect the latest Xiaomi and Redmi devices to receive MIUI 12. Those already on MIUI 11 may get the new build in the near future. It is still based on Android with optimizations and enhancements on user experience, privacy protection, and more.

It brings a brand-new UI design plus innovative system animations. It’s almost “lifelike”, allowing the mobile user to be more empowered and informed through better privacy, new features, and major improvements.

Privacy is enhanced with the reinforced control over permissions. The system will now ask additional options like ‘Notify’ or ‘While using the app’. Such will be asked for every app you install or use. There may be sensitive permissions but they are important to ensure your data or location is secure.

The ‘While using the app’ mode may be used for storage, calendar, microphone, call history, contacts, permissions to the camera, and location. You can also remove metadata and location information from photos before sharing them. For a more delightful mobile experience, MIUI 12 delivers animations and design that are inspired by nature. This is where the promise of lifelike, ultra-smooth UI experience can be witnessed.

The MIUI 12 takes advantage of the Mi Render Engine (Mi Physics Engine). It shows a smoother motion of icons that simulates 3D. We’re talking about real-life motion trajectory here that is said to have been inspired by nature. Simply put, you will see more realistic visualizations across the mobile system.

MIUI 12 brings “Super Wallpaper” with designs from NASA’s official imagery. It combines the Always-on display, Lock screen, and Home screen into one space mission. Some other features and improvements are ready for Multitasking, Casting, Battery-Saving, and Ultra Battery Saver. There is also the Dark Mode and App Drawer.