MIUI 12.5 Enhanced is now available. It is mainly for users of Global MIUI. You can try getting MIUI 12.5 first if you don’t have it yet and then update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced soon. The name says it all–the new version is “enhanced”. This means more optimizations that will improve performance. The MIUI team also said the enhancements will allow lower power consumption and a swifter experience. Your phone loaded with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced will definitely be faster in several ways.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced delivers optimizations starting from the core framework-level. The new version also delivers new storage mechanisms that allow users to keep system responsive and vibrant. Disk defragmentation is more efficient now too.

The updated version brings ‘Atomized memory’ that allows ultra-fine memory management. This makes RAM usage more efficient than ever. What it does is streamline memory usage by simply closing tasks that are not important and splitting application.

The new algorithms are more focused as they allocate system resources based on usage scenarios. The move is dynamic so experience of phone owners are smooth. Core scenarios are fully accelerated.

What the new MIUI version does is prioritize the most obvious processes perceived by users depending on the scenario. The effect is reduced CPU usage is and improved power saving.

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update will be available next quarter (Q4 2021). The update will be released for the following devices: Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10.