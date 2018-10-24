If you were a fan of the first generation Misfit Vapor, which combined activity tracking and smartwatch features in a stylish looking wearable, then you’ll be pleased to know that they have just announced the new version. The Misfit Vapor 2 looks very similar to its predecessor but now it comes in two size options and with several improvements under the hood and feature wise as well. It will still be running on Wear OS but hopefully this time around, Google’s wearable platform will work better on this version of the smartwatch.

You can now choose between the 46mm and 41mm sizes of the Vapor 2, depending on how big or small you want it to look on your wrist. The smaller one has a 1.19-inch OLED display and is 11.2mm thick while the bigger one has a 1.39-inch OLED screen and is just 11mm thick. Both have a round AMOLED display with a color palette of 328 pixels per inch. However, it still is powered by the same processor as before, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and not the newer one. It still has 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage.

Aside from the two size options, you also have a new rotating power button so you can navigate easily. You also finally get NFC support which wasn’t part of the first Vapor so you can now make contactless mobile payments with just a tap on your smartwatch. It also has standalone built-in GPS so you can leave your smartphone inside your bag when doing your runs or workouts. The built-in heart sensor has also been improved which is always welcome especially if your main purpose for this is to track your workouts.

Since it’s running on Wear OS, you get the power of Google Assistant on your wrist. You can ask about the weather, set reminders for yourself, turn your lights on and off, etc. And of course, you have hundreds of apps available in the Google Play Store like Maps, Strava, Uber, Google Fit, etc. Your battery should last you a day and it is swim proof so you can take a few laps while wearing it.

The Misfit Vapor 2 is now available for pre-order at their website and will cost you $249 for either of the two models. It will also soon be available at other retail online stores and outlets.