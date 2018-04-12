At the Consumer Electronic Show last January, Misfit introduced a minimalist hybrid smartwatch called Path, which follows the tradition of looking like an analog watch and yet has the basic functions of a smartwatch. Now their “most minimalist hybrid smartwatch” is finally available for those looking to still be connected but also be fashionable when wearing the device. Misfit calls the latest addition to their line “modern, chic, and traditional” while also holding the title of their “most fashion forward hybrid” at least for now.

With the Misfit Path, you get a stainless steel case with matte finishing, with a watch face that looks like your traditional timepiece, but underneath it all, you have smartwatch functions. It also has gold tone details plus a silicon sport straps. And if you want to change your straps, you can easily do so with a wide range of 16mm straps available. You have four colorway options: Stainless Steel, Rose Tone, Gold Tone, and Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent.

As for its tech functionalities, for those who want to track all their health activities, the smartwatch can track your steps, count calories, distance traveled, sleep duration and quality since it has a 3-axis accelerometer. You can also be notified of your calls, texts, emails, and other apps and also create vibration alarms and movement reminders. The watch has a small button that you can tap to take pictures, play music, ring their connected smartphone, and connect to other smart devices.

The Misfit Path smartwatch is swim proof and water resistant up to 50 meters and its replaceable battery can last up to 6 months. You can get the wearable from misfit.com and it will cost you $149.99.