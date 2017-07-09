Post-apocalyptic games are all the rage in both PC and mobile games the past few years, as some would say we move closer to the scenarios presented in the games. One of the more popular fan-made games is Mini DAYZ, which was previously available on your computer browser. But now, the mobile version of the survival game has finally arrived and so you will be able to bring the game with you and play it whenever and wherever you want to on your Android smartphone.

The only mission in this hard-core permadeath game is to survive the post-apocalyptic world for as long as you can. You will explore the randomly generated map and scavenge for food, weapons, supplies – just like what would happen in a real survival scenario (or so we imagine). To make it more difficult, you would need to escape from infected wolves that are prowling the area, plus the weather has also gone crazy so you need to take shelter whenever you can.

The game has a pixel-art-style open world map and your character has health, hunger and thirst levels that you need to keep normal. To survive, you need to improve your stats, and get all the perks and rewards that you can get by performing missions. There are also AI survivors out there, but not all of them are friendly of course.

You can download Mini DAYZ from the Google Play Store for free. The great news is that there are no in-app purchases to tempt and/or distract you. This whole game is absolutely free.