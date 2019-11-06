Minecraft is now an old game but the team behind it doesn’t stop innovating. The original PC game then reached mobile devices and different consoles. We remember the first time Minecraft Pocket Edition come to the Android Market back in 2011. It quickly received over 700,000 downloads within 2 months. It then sold a million on Android and soon several updates were released like the Minecraft: Pocket Edition and Minecraft: Story Mode. The game also extended to other devices like the Samsung Gear VR.

A few months ago, we learned about the Minecraft Earth AR game coming soon. A sign-up page was provided for the closed beta. Minecraft Earth Beta was made available in August and then we were promised the game will be available for selected countries soon.

Looks like we don’t have to wait long as early access is now ready for more countries. The Minecraft team has listed new places where Minecraft Earth Early Access is now available. The following countries can start enjoying Minecraft Earth: Canada, United Kingdom, South Korea, Philippines, Mexico, Sweden, Australia, Iceland, and New Zealand.

Minecraft Earth on Android can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. iOS device owners can get the game from iTunes. Don’t worry if your country isn’t included yet. The developers are working hard to expand the game to more regions.

Minecraft Earth Early Access is still a beta version but you can already start building and creating a diorama. Start tapping to unlock available resources. Meet tappables along the way. You can now craft your resources. Feel free to work with others to build to come up with masterpieces.