Minecraft has already been available for Android since time immemorial. First, there was the Minecraft Pocket Edition that hit 700,000 downloads in just two months. It soon sold a million on Android. Several updates to the Pocket Edition were then made, becoming more similar and closer to console and desktop versions. There’s the Minecraft: Story Mode and soon, a Minecraft augmented reality game was teased. The Minecraft Earth AR game was introduced to the Android community and we were immediately urged to sign-up.

We know many people have imagined games that would follow the Pokemon GO gameplay in AR. The guys behind Minecraft are determined to bring the game to more people as Minecraft Earth is now available on most Android devices. It’s just the beta version so there may still be bugs and issues.

You can sign-up HERE. Join the global community of builders and explorers. When you sign-up, you will also receive important game updates.

Get a free skin for Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Bedrock which is only available for a limited time. The closed beta will be available for phones running at least Android 7 Nougat OS. Make sure you have your Xbox Live or Microsoft account ready. Have the app store log-in ready as well plus answers to questions to complete registration. The game is only for 18 years old and above. Sorry, kids.

Minecraft Earth is a new augmented reality game (AR game) for mobiles phones. It brings the world of Minecraft right into your universe. The real world plus Minecraft can be fun for the whole family and friends because you can build creations with new mobs and play together. And as with the Minecraft desktop edition, feel free to use your survival skills because you’ll need all the power and help you can get.