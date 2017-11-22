If you’ve been thinking about how to easily stream your Minecraft games to a wider audience, it looks like Mojang has just the thing for you. With Minecraft version 1.2.5 beta, you can now stream live videos directly from the game with the incorporation of Mixer, a video streaming platform.

The Minecraft 1.2.5 beta has a lot of new features for players who are willing to do the beta test, and one of these is incorporating Mixer into the game. Mixer is a livestreaming platform and it will allow you now to broadcast live video directly from Minecraft. Check out the video below to see how it works.

You can even make certain parts of your live broadcast interactive with buttons for your viewers. You can ask your audience on their choices for certain parts of your game, and Mixer will allow them to interact with you.

This new feature is part of the Minecraft version 1.2.5 beta, which is now available on Android, if you want to play the beta and be on the bleeding edge of the game.

SOURCE: Mojang