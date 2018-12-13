Minecraft lovers will be glad to know there are pandas and more characters in Minecraft Bedrock. The update is now ready on Android, iOS, Windows 10 Edition, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. This December update is unusual but we’re not complaining. We’re just happy that avid Minecraft fans will have something new to be excited about. It’s only a small release but it still is a worthy update. If you’re always on Minecraft you will definitely notice the minor changes in the environment.

One notable addition is the panda. Some items like bamboo and scaffolding and those cats have been updated as well.

Village and Pillage update will be released next year as per the Minecraft team. Before that happens, check out Minecraft Bedrock and get the official update.

Enable the ‘Experimental Gameplay’ first to ensure the new features and characters will appear. Check the settings if still disabled. It should be easy.

Some bug fixes are also included here. All these and more are available for the bedrock platforms.

If you are an Xbox player, you may take advantage of the Realms with a subscription. Some bugs have been squashed reportedly so let’s see if you will survive.

SOURCE: Minecraft