Verizon has the Ellipsis line that includes jetpacks and tablets. From Android tablets, Verizon launched the Ellipsis Jetpack that worked as a mobile hotspot for multiple devices. We remember the first Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack launched in 2014 which could connect up to eight mobile devices. It was then followed by the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 7730L three years later and able to support up to 15 devices. There was also the Inseego Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L that promised 5G-level gigabit speed.

The Ellipsis jetpacks proved to be helpful the past years but sadly, some models released are said to be fire and burn hazards. Verizon is recalling about 2.5 millions of Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots. Specifically, these models: MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP–those imported by Franklin Wireless Corp.

Those are the dark navy plastic oval Jetpacks, just in case you’re wondering. They’re the 3.5-inch x 2.25-inch device hotspots. They work but the lithium ion battery is said to overheat.

The risk of hazard can be still reduced as advised by Verizon. You can power off the unit, unplug from the power source, and store away from little kids. Place on a surface with enough ventilation around the device. Make sure it is away from combustibles.

Verizon is recalling the units and is advising to not use it anymore. You can still use it if you need to but make sure you apply the available software update. Only turn on when you need to use it. Turn off when not it in use.

Verizon has sent out an official statement regarding this product recall. Verizon will be giving a replacement hotspot without any charge.