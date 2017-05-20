The Milkmaid as a character may not attract crowds initially but after watching the video trailer, we think that the ‘Milkmaid of the Milky Way’ has a certain charm and appeal. Some people may probably be reminded of Monument Valley because of the character and the mesmerizing background music but there is a reason why a lot of gamers are saying that it’s one of the best mobile adventure games today.

‘Milkmaid of the Milky Way’ isn’t about a woman from outer space. The game stars Ruth who is a young woman from the 1920’s. She lives in Norway in a remote farm as a milkmaid, taking care of the cows. Ruth is responsible for the dairy products being sold in the next town. She seems okay and is living her life the way she wants until a mysterious ship appears.

Ruth is the Milkmaid of the Milky Way. This is one adventure game you don’t want to miss not just because of the unique and stunning graphics plus hand-painted backgrounds but also because of its storyline. It’s also a classic point-and-tap adventure game that will have you exploring things and solving puzzles.

Download Milkmaid of the Milky Way from the Google Play Store