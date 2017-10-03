Like streaming music on the go but wish you could leave your phone at home? We’ve got you covered with the Mighty, just $85.99 at Android Community Deals. If you look up the word ‘ingenious’ in the dictionary, you might see a picture of the Mighty. It’s a small audio device that can download over 1000 songs from Spotify Premium so they can be played at any time without the need for an internet connection.

It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. With the Mighty, go for a run and listen to your music without having to carry around your heavy phone. It’s great for preventing battery drain and data overage charges as well. It offers a generous 5 hours of battery life per charge, it’s water resistant, and it works with Android devices running Lollipop or better.

Readers of Android Community can get the Mighty for only $85.99.

Check out these other offers from Android Community Deals

• AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle, only $49 (Save 92%)

• YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera, just $99.99 (50% off)

• Universal Dash Smartphone Clip Mount, only $11.99 (A savings of 69%)