Some Galaxy phones like A3, J5, J6, and the J7 series have the Exynos 7870 processor but sadly their full potential is not harnessed owing to the lack of software support. This fact is evident from the Galaxy J6 update that was delivered back in April 2020. There were no UI 2.1-specific features that were disappointing, to say the least. Hence, came to the rescue XDA Developer, Astrako, who has made a ROM-GSI dubbed the H-ROM which brings One UI 2.1 features of the Galaxy S20 series to the mid-range devices.

The GSI-esque ROM works with the Galaxy A3 and all the variants of J5, J6 and J7 phones. The basic architecture of the ROM is emulated form the Galaxy S20 5G phone while the modified CSC comes courtesy the Galaxy S10 for basic functions like call recording. The ROM relies on the Project Treble modification for the above-mentioned devices, and it’s also developed by Astrako.

So the question arises, with this custom ROM on the compatible Galaxy devices would it be stable enough to serve as a daily driver? Well, the answer is, the H-ROM mod has the July 2020 security patch updated. That said, you need to be careful while installing third-party apps since the integrated H-Kernel has the SELinux in “permissive” mode. Alternatively, you can go for the Magisk Canary version as the stable variant sends the device into bootloop.

Once the phone has the Treble modification, you can install the H-Vendor. To flash the device with the H-ROMZIP, you’ll have to wipe all the data. The package automatically detects the device model to apply the modules and the base variant of the ROM is tailored for smaller partition devices.