A new Note is coming. No, it’s not another Galaxy Note variant but a new one from Redmi. Don’t be confused. Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has been launching Notes the past few years already. This year is no different but we just want to make sure if the Redmi Note 8 is for real. A couple of months ago, we heard the Redmi Note and the Xiaomi Mi Max series would end. Looks like it’s not happening because there are several teasers of the Redmi Note 8 floating online.

The Redmi Note 8 is said to bring four cameras at the back. The quad-camera system is nothing new but Redmi’s maybe more powerful with the following: a super-clear 48MP main camera, super wide-angle, depth of field, and super macro lenses. We’re expecting to be introduced to the new smartphone this coming August 29 as a product launch is set to happen in China. What is more impressive is that the Redmi Note 8 series is only considered as mid-range.

The regular Redmi Note 8 will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor based on more advanced 11nm process and a 3rd-gen AIE engine for an upgraded AI performance. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by Helio G90T.

Interestingly, there is also the Helio G90T for longer battery life and liquid cooling. It can help cool the device especially when you use the phone for hard-core gaming. More than the gaming aspect, we believe the device is more imaging centric as proven by the four cameras–one of which is a 48MP Sony IMX586 shooter.

A couple of sample images have also appeared on Weibo.

The image resolution isn’t just 4K, it’s 9248 ×6936. Now that’s too much for a smartphone but you know how it is in the mobile industry now. Phones can very well replace compact cameras and DSLRs if we’re just talking about the specs and camera components. But then again, what’s also important is the software and the actual results taken.

A smartphone can boast the most advanced and latest cameras, sensors, and lenses but if the software isn’t great, then it’s pointless. We’re feeling hopeful the Redmi team is more than ready to take advantage of the high specs and make a camera software worthy of more than just being called mid-range.

The Redmi Note 8 is expected to cost almost a quarter of the price of the latest Huawei and Samsung flagship phones or even half of those from OnePlus and Xiaomi. With the other high specs of the Redmi Note 8, it can still be the perfect alternative to the pricier ones.