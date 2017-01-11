The HTC Desire 650 isn’t exactly new but the Taiwanese tech giant surprised industry watchers by announcing it again. The mid-range Android phone was announced last November in Taiwan. We won’t forget that feature because someone made a mistake of listing it on ePrice for 5,490 yuan. That was around $793 then which was– still is expensive for an entry-level to mid-range phone.

The company is scheduled to make an important announcement tomorrow, January 12. This HTC Desire 650’s arrival was unexpected but we’re just happy it’s almost ready in Taiwan. It’s a follow-up to the Desire 630. This one bears a unique but ergonomic design of a half grooved-half smooth cover design. The result is a more comfortable and safer grip. We’re sure this isn’t the HTC U Ultra or HTC Ocean Note yet.

To review, this phone features a 5-inch screen with 720p resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB, 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and HDR mode, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 5MP selfie shooter, BoomSound audio technology, and a 2200mAh battery. The HTC Desire 650 will be out in the market in Lime Light and Dark Blue color options next month, February.

VIA: Pocketlint