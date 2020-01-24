Microsoft’s Windows team has just shared its plans for dual-screen devices. Not that Microsoft has plenty of dual-screen products to offer but it started working on this new device category by exploring standards proposals and preview SDKs. Doing so will hopefully optimize present and upcoming dual-screen devices in the market. The initial move is to release a preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo. The Windows 10 version will be available as well. When it comes to web browsing and progressive web apps (PWAs) for Windows 10X and Android, web standards proposals have been set.

For developers, feel free to download the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo. It is where you can see the documentation, UX design patterns, and samples for best practices. It is where you can also check out Native Java APIs and the Android Emulator with a preview Surface Duo image.

Developers will also be given access to a Windows SDK (pre-release version) via the Insider builds. Alongside the new APIs, samples, and documentation, a Microsoft Emulator will also be ready next month.

Building dual-screen experiences on the web may soon be easy with new web standards for dual-screen layout and Dual-screen polyfills. Progressive Web Apps are now supported as made possible by the new Microsoft Edge.

Dual-screen experiences can soon be fully embraced by more OEMs and more devs. The only challenge now is to offer support for most functions and mobile apps. Native cross-platform development will also be offered using React Native or Xamarin. More enhancements are being made the code samples and frameworks for the dual-screen category. Watch out for related announcements in the coming weeks or months.

The Microsoft 365 Developer Day will be held on February 11, 8:30 AM PDT. The main focus will be on dual-screen experiences so devs are encouraged to join. Sessions will be all about the SDKs and emulators, cross platform tools and languages, designing apps for dual-screen devices, building dual-screen experiences on the web, and connecting apps with Microsoft 365.