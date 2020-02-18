If you got excited with the supposed cross-device Copy and Paste function that Your Phone has brought for Android and Windows 10 devices, we have a bit of bad news for you. It seems that this feature has been created specifically and exclusively for Samsung’s new flagship devices only. This is a continuation of the two companies’ partnership which started with the improved version of the Your Phone app. While we hope that eventually they will bring this to other Android devices, for now it’s an exclusive feature for the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip.

MS Power User says that support documentation on Microsoft’s website shows that the Copy Paste function will only work between Windows 10 computers and the newly-introduced smartphones by Samsung: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip devices. This means that in order to enjoy that very convenient cross-device feature, you will have to buy any of those devices to be able to copy and paste text (with formatting if supported) and images that are less than 1MB (anything greater will be resized).

Roberto Bojorquez, the Microsoft Group Program Manager for Your Phone says that since the access to phone clipboard requires OEM integration, this is only possible right now through their Link to Windows partnership with Samsung. If a feature doesn’t require “special integrations” then it is made available for all Android phones. This probably means that if they want to bring it to all phones, they will have to strike deals with all the OEMs, which at this point, isn’t that feasible.

If you do have any of these new devices, you just need to go to Settings > Cross-device copy and paste and then enable the toggle for “Allow this app to access and transfer content I copy and paste between my phone and PC.” It’s as simple as that. The good news is that this partnership will strengthen the cross-device PC and smartphone ecosystem but right now, the only ones who will benefit are Samsung users who will get the new smartphones.

Even if you don’t have a Samsung device, you will still be able to use the Your Phone app on your Android smartphone and your Windows 10 computer. There are a handful of features that will make your life more convenient and keep your phone in your bag while you’re working at your desk.