The xCloud gaming service by Microsoft kicks-off today as it goes live in 22 countries with more than 150 gaming titles to explore. Also known as cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service has more titles than initially promised, which was over 100 games. With this announcement, Microsoft is bringing Xbox titles to your Android smartphone or tablet with cross-platform cloud save. That means you could be playing a game on your Xbox console in your living room and then continue the game on your phone in the metro commute.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to get xCloud access bundled with the package. For new members, it will only cost a dollar for the initial month followed by $15 per month subscription fee. Some of the gripping titles coming with the xCloud are Forza Horizon 4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Untitled Goose Game, and Destiny 2.

The countries where you can enjoy the perks of this update include the United States, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. For now, the service is not going to be available for iPhone and iPad, since Apple has blocked services like xCloud from its ecosystem.

Along with this, Microsoft is working on an improved UI for xCloud with touch controls. To start off things, the first title launching with the touch control input is the Minecraft Dungeons. The controls on-screen for this game can be tweaked for the button size which all goes well for players who like to customize their control interface. This will also bring flexibility for players as more games will support this feature in the coming months.