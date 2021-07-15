Microsoft has launched Windows 365, the company’s new approach to provide users full Windows experience through cloud-based PC that either runs Windows 10 or the newly launched Windows 11 operating systems. We are living with a remote working lifestyle for nearly 18 months and counting. Now when things are moving to a “hybrid mix,” as people start getting back to work and continue to work from home; Microsoft wants executives to continue where they left in the Windows environment on any device at any time.

For this, Windows 365 takes the entire experience including the apps you have installed on the personal computer, your data, the settings, to the cloud and allows you to login on any other device (irrespective of the ecosystem) and start working from where you left. Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service and is currently being offered to enterprises and businesses.

Consumers would be the last priority here for Microsoft, considering individuals already have a congenial and inexpensive option with PC at their end. A subscription-based model will, realistically speaking, not sell too well with consumers, therefore, Microsoft has the priority set on enterprises.

Microsoft 365, dubbed as “Cloud PC” allows users to access their saved files, documents and apps, anytime, anywhere. This can be done on all sorts of devices including Android tablets, iPads, Macs, and remotely on any device capable of supporting a web browser.

Being subscription-based, Microsoft 365 will be offered at per user, per month pricing model. Taking advantage of the Azure Virtual Desktop, the Cloud PC will be available to enterprises starting August 2. So get ready to stream all your personalized Windows applications, data and tools across any device and never lose track of what you were doing just because you don’t have the personal computer on you.