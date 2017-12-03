Transferring photos from your mobile device to your computer sometimes takes a lot of extra steps. With the number of photos that we take every day, we need a faster way to back them up, whether on the cloud or through an app. If you’re using a laptop or desktop running on Windows 10 and you have an Android smartphone (we assume you do), then it’s rumored that Microsoft is coming up with a photos app for your Android device soon.

It’s not a surprise anymore that Microsoft is enhancing the way it interacts with other platforms, as they have realized that they need to play nice with others in order to make it in this market. While you can actually sync your photos from your phone by setting it up on OneDrive, those who are not using Microsoft’s cloud drive deserve something easier. Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia spotted this companion app, although there is no confirmation yet that they are indeed coming up with an Android app for photo sharing.

The Windows 10 photos app itself will also be undergoing a makeover with new features coming soon. There will be special effects, themes, and music that you can use when you make photo or video compilations. There may even be stickers and text overlays for a Stories-like feature. They are currently testing these and will reportedly soon be available for Windows Insiders for early access.

As for the Android Photos app, let’s wait for an announcement soon as to whether or not this will actually happen. But knowing Microsoft, it will probably happen sooner than later.

VIA: Aggiornamenti Lumia