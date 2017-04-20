We probably all knew that Microsoft was going to release a to-do list productivity app because it was one of the things missing from among its whole app lineup. And when they bought one of the more popular to-do apps, Wunderlist, back in 2015, people assumed that they will be either co-opting this or developing their own. Now two years later, we finally have our answer as the Microsoft To-Do app is officially taking a bow, albeit in Preview mode.

If the app looks pretty familiar, that’s because it’s from the same team that created Wunderlist. But it’s much more simple and minimalist, which is sometimes all that we need with apps like this. You can create lists for various segments of your life like Work, a grocery list, a books to read list, etc. You can also personalize each list with various colors or themes. You will be able to access them across various platforms like Android smartphones and the web version.

To help you focus on what you need to do today, you have the My Day list which starts out empty every day and you just need to populate it with what you actually need to finish today. But if you want to see previous to-dos that you were unable to finish the previous days, you can tap the lightbulb and get helpful suggestions on what needs to be done first, based on an algorithm. You can also add that item to your My Day by swiping on it.

Of course since this is a Microsoft product, you have integration with other Office 365 software and apps. And since this is still in Preview mode, they will continue to add more features, mostly from Wunderlist and from people’s suggestions. And when they feel that they have finally incorporated the best of Wunderlist, they will eventually retire the app. You can download Microsoft To-Do from the Google Play Store for free.

