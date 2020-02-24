There is no stopping those attackers and hackers from getting into everything whether apps, emails, or programs. Most get the identities of people and pose a threat to safety and security of something. There are several solutions and fixes available but most system users want total prevention. Any business available is prone to attack but this kind of vulnerability can still be detected or avoided. More effective security solutions are enhanced but safety and protection have always been a huge challenge for OEMs, developers, and end-users.

There is still hope because anything can be done in tech. Any business or use can avail of popular security solutions to at least help in keeping a device secure. The more effective step is a proactive solution instead of reactive detection.

Microsoft Threat Protection is a new service that coordinates actions that are meant to stop attacks. It is also intended to auto-heal impacted assets. It takes advantage of built-in intelligence so it will really understand the attack and further prevent its spread.

Some benefits of the Microsoft Threat Protection (MTP) are mainly for the security teams who may need to automatically block attacks. This feature can identify affected assets and understand the entire chain of events. The MTP can also prioritize incidents for investigation and response, Auto-heal assets, and focus unique expertise on cross-domain hunting.