The Microsoft Surface Duo is still a favorite subject here. It is not exactly perfect especially since we have been reading reviews. They are actually mixed and so we’re still interested in getting our hands on one. We’ve shared with you the good and the bad plus some bugs device owners have been sharing online. The phone can be opened easily but not exactly easily repairable. We know the device will receive three years of Android upgrades that include major OS and minor software updates.

Just last week, we said the Surface Duo camera would receive a major update from Microsoft. Only a handful of software updates have been released. The first set rolled out in September specifically for the unlocked and AT&T locked Surface Duo (2020.812.86 and 2020.812.87).

The update offered improvements to device stability, camera stability, performance, and image quality. Application gestures for dismissing and moving apps to full screen have also been improved. You can also expect enhancements to stability and calling features.

The latest software version was released yesterday, October 6, for the unlocked version of the Surface Duo. The update for AT&T locked devices will be available soon although no date has been given.

This software update brings the October 2020 security patch level and other scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin. Call stability and experience have been improved, as well as, touch stability, Facebook Messenger single-screen experience, and device stability.

Do note that Surface updates are released in stages. Not all Surface Duo units will get the changes at the same time. Just always check the Update Surface Duo page for more details.