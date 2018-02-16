A couple of months ago, we reported that Microsoft seems to be preparing to release a Photos app for the mobile device that will make it easier for users to transfer their photos to a desktop. It looks like that day is here now as they have officially brought the Photos Companion app to the Google Play Store. The main purpose of the app as previously reported is to have a direct and easy way of transferring photos and videos from your smartphone to your PC.

The Photos Companion app is actually just an experimental app created in the Microsoft Garage, an incubator project within the company. It works between your smartphone that installed the app and the Microsoft Photos app on your Windows 10 PC. Transferring the photos and videos should be pretty seamless, as long as you’re on the same WiFI network and you scan the QR code that will be sent to connect your devices.

You can transfer the photos and videos to the Photos app on your PC and then edit and enhance it or customize using ink, and then share it with your friends and loved ones. When you’re working on a video project in your Photos app on your PC, you can also directly add media from your smartphone directly into the project through the Photos Companion app.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store for free. It states that it’s a Microsoft Garage project so expect a few bugs and kinks that they will probably need to work out. And of course, they will be looking for your feedback to improve this app.

SOURCE: Microsoft