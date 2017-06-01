If you’ve been using the Microsoft Planner for work or any collaborative team effort, you’ve probably thought that things could be so much better if you could use it outside of your browser and to have it more mobile. Well of course Microsoft has been working on that and now they have officially launched the mobile app version of the service, now available for your Android device through the Google Play Store. Well, that is if you’re an Office 365 Enterprise or Business subscriber.

But if you haven’t heard of Planner yet, it’s a visual way for you to organize projects and work with your team on deliverables, deadlines, updates, and other tasks you need to do. You can create a board for every project where you can organize tasks and details into buckets and categorize them according to status or who they’re assigned to. It is built for collaboration and to be used by teams to keep each other updated on your various projects.

It was only previously available as a web app through tasks.office.com, but now you have a mobile companion app so that you can work on your plans even when you’re not on your desktop or laptop. It is of course cross-platform so it should work across everyone’s devices. They will be adding more features like push notifications, creating new plans from the mobile app, etc.

You can download Microsoft Planner from the Google Play Store for free. But you will only be able to use Planner and consequently, the app, if you are an Office 365 Enterprise E1–E5, Business Essentials, Business Premium and Education subscriber.

SOURCE: Microsoft