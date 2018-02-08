OneDrive has actually come into its own as not just an alternative to Evernote but actually as the note-taking app of choice for the digitally inclined. But improvements and updates are always needed and welcome. The latest update to the Android app brings some features that have long been requested by users. This includes a lasso tool for easier capturing of text or images and the ability to adjust the size of images and text. There is also good news for the stylus users of the app.

Having a lasso tool for a note-taking or capturing app is always a must-have. Users have been requesting this feature from Microsoft for some time now, and they have finally listened. You can now freely select ink drawings and other content on the page that you want to save just by lassoing what you want to capture. And if you’re a bit obsessive about keeping everything organized and the same size, you can now adjust the size of both the images and the text on your note.

For those who use their stylus to write or draw on OneNote, the app now supports palm rejection so your hands won’t mess up what you’re trying to jot down. With the advent of more styluses (styli?) on both smartphones and tablets, this is a very useful feature to have.

The update, of course, brings the usual bug fixes and improvements that come with every rollout. If you have OneNote already, you can update it by going to the Google Play page. If you haven’t tried it out yet, you should and you just might be pleasantly surprised.