There are several apps in the market that lets you capture papers and images like a scanner would (well, almost like a scanner would). One of the more popular ones is Microsoft’s Office Lens, which has been available for quite some time now. The only problem with the app is that you would have to start a new capture for every page of a document you’re scanning and if it’s a 20 page document, then you probably would tear your hair out of frustration.

The latest update to the app solves that problem finally as you can now capture multiple images. In fact, it’s the only item in their changelog and they admit that it is their top requested feature. Even better, you can merge all these images into a single document, because obviously, if you’re capturing several images in succession, it must be just one document. You can use this new feature in any of the multiple capture modes available, whether it’s the whiteboard or business card or simple document mode.

After you capture the first image, just tap on the “plus” button to take the next one, and then do the same afterwards until you finish all the pages that you need to scan. Then you have the option to merge them either into a PDF, Word, or PowerPoint file in OneDrive, or just export them as images in the same OneNote location if you just want them individually. If you choose the PDF route, you will have to log in to your Microsoft account.

If you already have Office Lens, just update the app through its Google Play page. If you don’t have it yet, just download it for free.