Microsoft acquired Beam, a start-up four years ago and rebranded it as Mixer, with a vision to make it big by bringing in content creators like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and take on the likes of Amazon Twitch. That vision is now taking a deviation with the big announcement of the video game live streaming platform hitting a closure and moving content creators to Facebook Gaming. This comes as a shock to the content creators of the Mixer community who’ll either have to move to Twitch or explore the gaming groups on Facebook.

To make the transition easy for existing partners participating in the open monetization program, they’ll be eligible for Facebook Gaming Level Up Program. With this, they can monetize the streams and continue growing. The platform is also offering double payment for Mixer Partners in June as the service is going to run through July 22 next month and thereafter will be redirected to Facebook’s platform.

Microsoft also wants the Mixer viewers to spend the remaining Embers and Sparks to help support the streamers and content creators. On the other hand, viewers who have substantial Ember balance, channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subs are going to get Xbox Gift Card credit. This is kind of a muted consolation for the huge backset that the creators will have to go through.

Most of the Mixer partners were shocked by this revelation and some don’t know what they are going to do ahead. Most of them plan to make a switch to Amazon’s platform Twitch which is already not great news. For Facebook, this is an opportunity to grow on this godsend development as they have nothing to lose and only go up. That said, Mixers are not that keen on moving to Facebook due to the privacy issues and the ownership of data.