Skype isn’t dying. Even if you don’t use it as often as before, don’t believe the rumors. Microsoft is investing on the popular instant messaging application and it’s still considered as one of the best. We don’t have the numbers right now but in India, more people prefer to use it. Of course, there is the fact that there are a lot more Indians in the world and that the country is an emerging market but the software giant saw a big window of opportunity.

The company designed a simpler version of Skype for the Indian market. It’s a more customized app that is enough to be supported by the current infrastructure and networks in the country. This makes sense because the full app may be too heavy for India. This move aims to benefit more mobile users than ever who trust in Skype to connect them with family, friends, colleagues, and strangers from around the world.

Skype Lite is now available to download from the Play Store. The app is small, lite, and fast. It was actually developed in India, made especially for those living in India at the moment. This new version allows more people to use Skype, use less data, use less power, and take on other network challenges. Microsoft also localized the Skype Lite and is available in seven languages from Bengali to Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This Skype Lite for India features Skype Bots, WiFi usage monitoring, mobile data checking, and SMS filtering. It’s all about using less data so you can quickly make-receive calls or send-receive messages. In the near future, Microsoft will allow Aadhaar integration to Skype by the month of June. It’s a caller ID-like feature that lets users verify identity of unknown callers.

Download Skype Lite from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Microsoft