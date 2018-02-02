With Facebook rearranging its algorithm once again and giving brands and news publishers less primetime space in people’s news feeds, news organizations will have to once more build up their own platforms and networks to ensure people can still access and read them. Microsoft is now releasing a new beta version of their MSN News app for Android devices and it will have improved article sources and selection as well as a better UI so people can browse and read easily.

Whatever it is that you’re interested to read about, whether politics, entertainment, tech, business, sports, etc, the brand new MSN app wants to bring to you from the best industry sources in their respective industries. You can also get a customized news feed based on the topics that you follow. You can even save your preferences but you will have to sign in to your Microsoft account to be able to do so. You can also sync your favorite topics on both the app and the MSN News web version.

If you feel like getting notifications for Breaking News, you can also set it up so you get these alerts on your device. You can also easily share the articles, photos, or videos through social networking apps like Facebook, Twitter, etc. In terms of its UI, you now have a bottom navigation bar with a dedicated button for your personalized feed, local news, and also search.

The app is still in beta so you will have to sign up for the beta program before you can access it. You will have to share either your mobile number or your email ID.

VIA: Windows Latest