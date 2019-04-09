Beta testers of the Microsoft Launcher have experienced the changes that the launcher will bring to your device. And now, weeks later, Microsoft is finally rolling out the stable version of version 5.3 of the app. This includes a lot of user experience (that’s UX to you) improvements, better Microsoft To-Do integration, and a redesign of the Time/Weather widget. Work apps are also now accessible through the launcher. Those who already use the launcher should update now to the latest version.

There are a lot of pretty good launcher apps out there for your Android device and Microsoft is trying to be one of the best and most popular out there. In this latest update, they are introducing a newly-redesigned Time and Weather widget. If you think those two are important to have, then you’ll like that you can now have it in different sizes, styles, and locations. You can even get an hourly and 10-day forecast on your widget.

The Microsoft To-Do app is now also better integrated with the launcher. You can now add “My Day” and “Flagged Emails” task cards to the launcher so you will be able to easily see them when you look at a summary of what your day should look like. And if you use Microsoft work apps, then you’ll be able to access them as well from your launcher.

One other pretty useful feature of the Microsoft Launcher is the News section which lets you keep updated with all the latest happenings that you’re interested in. And if technology is your jam, then you can now see a Technology section where you will get all the information you need about latest releases, new gadgets, and everything else connected to, well, technology.

You can now update your Microsoft Launcher to version 5.3 to experience all of these new things. And if you still haven’t tried it out, now is the best time to see if this kind of launcher is something that you would like to use for your Android smartphone.