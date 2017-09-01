While SMS is still an important communication tool for some countries like India to be specific, the platform seems to still be stuck in decades past. A bunch of “ideapreneurs” from Microsoft’s Garage in India have come up with a project that has resulted in this app that aims to bring SMS to the current digital age. SMS Organizer sorts your messages into folders, helps you focus on the ones that are really important to you, customizes your inbox, and even gives you the added value of smart reminders. All this is done through machine learning and can even work in an offline mode.

Indian mobile users receive a barrage of sometimes useless and often spammy SMS, hence the need for a tool like this. It can help you separate the actual important ones from the ones that are not too important or are just promotional / marketing messages. You can sort them out into folders and even block specific numbers who keep sending you spam (not the good kind). The really important ones can be starred so you can access them easily later on if needed.

More than just organizing your messages, the app can also set reminders for important things that it can see in your messages, like meetings, bill payments, travel tickets, etc. They’re all presented in a Smart Card format so there is a “cleaner and more elegant structure” to retrieving this information. You can also set up the app to block messages from sending notifications and alerts during hours that you don’t want to be disturbed.

All of these happens offline and so your messages are more secure. If you’re in India, you can download SMS Organizer from the Google Play Store and start making sense of your SMS Inbox. No word yet if this app will eventually make it to other territories.

SOURCE: Microsoft (1) (2)