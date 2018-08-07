When the last holdout to a huge party where all the big names are invited finally says yes, it’s a cause for celebration. Well if you were worried that Microsoft was finally going to be part of Movies Anywhere, banish that worry from your mind. The tech giant finally announced that they will be supporting the service so that all your Microsoft-bought movies on your Xbox and your Windows 10 PC can be accessed from your account, together with the other movies and videos from other services as well.

If it’s the first time you’re hearing about Movies Anywhere, it’s an app and service that can now be watched on any platform, including iOS, Android, other streaming devices, and now finally Xbox and Windows. All the movies and TV shows that you bought from services like iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Fandango Now, and now also Microsoft Movies & TV, will be synced to the service and accessed anywhere from the aforementioned platforms and devices.

Most of the major studios are also supporting the service, like Disney, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal, and Warner Bros, so if you’re a movie aficionado, you’re pretty much covered by having all of these players there. All you have to do is sync your Microsoft Account to your Movies Anywhere account and all those videos that you purchased from Microsoft will automatically sync to the service.

In case you don’t have Movies Anywhere just yet, it’s pretty easy to register. Just go to their website to sign up. There are pretty clear cut instructions on how to sync your Microsoft account. You can also just easily add all the other online movie retailer accounts that you have, as long as you know your account details. Now when you open your Xbox or Windows device or any other device where you’ve installed the Movies Anywhere app, you’ll be able to see and then watch your movies.

As a welcome gift from Microsoft, you’ll be able to get a free digital copy of X-Men: Days of Future Past when you sync your Microsoft account to the service. Have fun watching mutants, superheroes, and whatnot on your Xbox!

SOURCE: Microsoft