Microsoft has been giving us pretty good mobile apps the past few years, and it looks like they’re not stopping anytime soon. They have announced preview versions of two apps that may benefit those who are both always on mobile and still work on their desktops occasionally. Microsoft Edge is a web browser that will allow you to seamlessly transfer from your smartphone to your laptop or computer. Microsoft Launcher is a customizable launcher for your Android smartphone and is also the new incarnation of the Garage project Arrow Launcher.

If you’ve been using Windows 10 PCs, then you’re probably familiar with Microsoft Edge, their web browser. It will soon be available for Android devices, but for now, you can explore it with the preview version. It has your usual Reading List, Favorites, Reading View, New Tab Page, etc. But what you’ll probably use it for is for its ability to continue to your desktop in case you need a bigger screen or vice versa, in case you need to leave your office and just continue on your mobile. For now, it will only be available in English but it will add more languages as the preview expands.

The Microsoft Launcher meanwhile will allow you to customize what it is that you’ll see when you press your phone’s home button. Just swipe to the right and you’ll see the important information that you need like events, top news, recent activities, recently used apps, and the people that you added as your Favorites. You can also customize the colors, background, etc and it also has a Continue on PC option for your photos, documents, etc.

Those who are on the Arrow Launcher beta will automatically get the Microsoft Launcher because the latter is the newest incarnation of the former. Once Arrow Launcher gets its major update, the name will change as well. Those who are in the Windows Insider program will be able to test run both Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Launcher on their Android devices.

