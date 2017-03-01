You’ve probably never even heard of the Skype WiFi app (unless you were one of the 20 users still using it) but the major news about this minor app is that it will cease to exist by March 31. Microsoft didn’t really give a clear reason as to why they will be discontinuing the app, apart from the fact that no one seems to be using it and that it’s practically useless. Nevertheless, the announcement needed to be made so you won’t be wondering anymore where the app went off to.

It probably needs no clarification, but just to be sure, this is not the Skype messaging and video conferencing app. Because if that app would announce its closure, then there would be chaos. But Skype WiFi is/was a small app whose sole purpose is to help you find WiFi hotspots in public places. Once you find a WiFi connection, then you could connect not just the actual Skype app but other apps as well. You also get Skype Credit which would go to your hotspot usage.

But on the Skype support page, Microsoft announced that by March 31, you would no longer be able to look for and download the app from the Google Play Store. And if you have installed it on your mobile device, then you will no longer be able to use it, so better just delete it and free up some tiny space in your smartphone.

While no one will be mourning the loss of the app, it’s still curious as to why Microsoft is discontinuing the app. The only reason they gave was that they want to “better focus our efforts on bringing you the best possible experience through our core Skype features” which doesn’t really say anything pertaining to the app. But anyway, goodbye Skype WiFi.

VIA: SlashGear