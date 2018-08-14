The Runway watch by Michael Kors is one of the most iconic products from the brand. But now, it’s getting an upgrade for this generation by turning into a smartwatch. This latest wearable will become the latest addition to the Michael Kors Access collection and will be an improvement on their previous devices by adding heart-rate tracking, swimproof functionality, GPS to let it stand alone, and support for Google Pay. It will run on Wear OS and will also come with its first silicone strap.

Measuring and tracking heart rate is one of the functionalities that users are now looking for in smartwatches. With Runway, it has new digital dial designs that would let you look at visual representations of the data that it tracks about your heart. It can track it across several kinds of workouts, using your fitness app of choice to record and store it. You can also now shower and swim while wearing it since it has up to 3 ATM rating so it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 30 meters.

You can also now leave your phone at home when you do your runs or rides or walks because it has built-in GPS that can record the distance on your smartwatch. And if you need to buy something after your workout, you can use your Google Pay to make purchases in stores that support this mobile payment platform. It also has support for Google Assistant so you can access information you need and help you manage your tasks on your smartwatch.

Specs-wise, the Runway smartwatch has a 41 x 50mm case and a lug width of 18mm. It has a 300mAh magnetic charger which should power your wearable for a day, depending on your usage. It is powered by Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC.

Aside from its three classic stainless steel platings, Michael Kors is also introducing its first silicone-strap styles for those who prefer that kind of material for their wearable. It will come in different colors like silver, rose gold, grey, black, etc. Price ranges from $295-$350 and it will be available in Michael Kors stores and selected retailers this August.

