While the usual smartwatch brands like Motorola, ASUS, and the likes are moving away from creating any more wearables, traditional watchmakers are now still pursuing the creation of new products for the market. Michael Kors is one such brand and now a whole line of their new wearables, the Access Grayson and Access Sofie, are now available for purchase through their online shop and selected retail branches. The smartwatches were actually announced back in March but finally, those looking for a new (or their first) wearable can now consider these new devices.

The Grayson models are being marketed to men because of its larger screen, but obviously, women can also get it if they want a bigger display. The Sofie is targeted to women with its more “feminine” design as well as color availability. Grayson comes with a 1.39-inch 454×454 display and 370mAh battery while Sofie has a slightly smaller 1.19-inch 390×390 screen and 300mAh battery.

Other than the size and the battery, the two smartwatches have the same specs. They run on Snapdragon 2100, have 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, but they don’t have NFC, LTE, or a heart rate sensor. It seems like it’s really made as a smartwatch and not as a fitness tracker device. It does have IP67 water resistance so you can still use it for workouts or activities.

The Access Grayson comes in Gold, Silver, Black, and Navy and they all cost $350. Access Sofie meanwhile has Sable, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and a Special Silver model. All of them cost $350 except the Special Silver which is at $395.