The MicFlip Fully Reversible Micro-USB cable is this season’s must-have phone accessory and you’ll save an additional 20% off our already discounted price this Cyber Monday. The MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro-USB Cable is the first of its kind. Unlike regular charging cables, it doesn’t matter whether you insert the MicFlip right side up or upside down. Either way, it will effortlessly plug into any device that charges via a micro USB connection.

This cable is as durable as it is convenient. The MicFlip features a six foot long braided nylon cable that will stay strong through daily wear and tear. Each connector has a rubber protector, too, and the plugs are gold coated to resist corrosion.

Use code CYBER20 at checkout to save an extra 20% on the cost of 1, 2, or 3 MicFlip cables, normally discounted to $13.99-$37.99, this Cyber Monday at Android Community Deals.