The Xiaomi Mi Watch is finally getting a follow-up in the form of the Mi Watch Lite. This one is basically the Redmi Watch introduced last month. The Mi Watch Lite is just the global version ready for wider release but with better specs. This one boasts built-in GPS and over 120 watch face designs. It is expected to sell with an affordable price just like the Redmi Watch in China at CNY 299 which is around $45 in the US.

Now that is very affordable so we’re curious how Xiaomi is able to come up with something affordable yet very feature-rich. It’s now available on Mi.com’s global website. Color options for the straps are as follows: Black, Navy Blue, Olive, Pink, and Ivory.

The smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.4-inch LCD touch display with 320 x 320 pixel resolution, 323ppi pixel density, and a 230mAh battery that can last up to nine days on standard usage. If you use it with GPS, it can last up to ten hours.

The wearable device features 11 sports modes so you have no reason why you can’t stay active. Choose from these activities you can actually track: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, walking, indoor running, walking, trial run, trekking, and even cricket.

The Mi Watch Lite can be used for swimming as made possible by the 5ATM water resistance. There are over 120 watch face options. For more health tracking, the following functions are available: guided breathing exercises, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. Other features include the standard music controls, flashlight, chat and call notifications, and weather support.